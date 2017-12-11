× HCSO: Teen falsely claims to kill mother with hammer

HOUSTON – A teen was arrested for falsely claiming to kill her mother with a hammer in northwest Houston Sunday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a display of weapon call around 4:47 p.m. at 10442 Iris Lake Court about a teenager, Aaliyah Clark, attacking her mother with a hammer.

Upon arrival, deputies detained Clark and investigated her family members about the alleged attack.

Clark, 19, and her mother did not have any verbal or physical altercations, according to the family members.

The 19-year-old was arrested and faces false report to peace officer charges.