Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Let her glow

HOUSTON -- It's the most wonderful time of the year and Maggie has some great items to let her "glow" in today's Holiday Gift Wrap Up.

NUFACE Trinity Pro

Have the Grinch steal her wrinkles with this NUFace Trinity Pro. It's a facial toning kit. The advanced facial treatment is clinically-tested to improve facial contour, skin tone, and wrinkle reduction across the jawline, cheek area, and forehead. And it only takes 5 minutes.

karuna

With her "nuface" continue to let it glow with these karuna face masks. Check out their Let it Glow Holiday Kit. For only $39 you will get face masks, under eye masks, and body masks sure to make your skin "sleigh" this holiday season. You can find them online or at Sephora.

Girlactik

Continue to glow with Girlactik cosmetics. They're luxurious, yet affordable and they have great long-lasting glosses, lipsticks and more. And all the celebs are using it including Eva Longoria, Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Marcia Cross and many more.

Cate & Chloe

And nothing glows more than some new bling.

Looking to add some pretty pieces to your personal collection? The versatile and elegant designs from Cate & Chloe are now available on Amazon! Complete any look with the exclusive 18k White Gold Swarovski Collection - affordable, yet elegant jewelry that is sure to stand out from the rest.

Delilah Swarovski Pendant Necklace:

Adored and admired at any angle, the undeniably classic look of the Delilah pendant will complete your outfit and dress up any evening! And it's for the baller on a budget only $17.99.

Note: Maggie's sweater is ctsy: Tipsy Elves