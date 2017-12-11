× Houston man taken into custody on charges of terrorism

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old U.S. citizen from Houston has been charged with unlawfully distributing explosive making instructions and attempting to provide support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Authorities arrested Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya Friday following an investigation that dates back to early August. According to documents, Damlarkaya engaged in online communications with undercover FBI agents and other sources. During those conversations, he allegedly shared his intentions to travel overseas to fight for ISIS or to commit an attack in the U.S.

Damlarkaya also asked if he could provide a farewell video that he wanted to be published after his attack to inspire others.

Damlarkaya provided instructions on how to build an AK-47 or AR-15 assault rifle from parts that would not be detected by authorities. Damlarkaya also provided a blueprint to ISIS supporters for that explains how to make explosive, Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), and instructions on how to use TATP in a pressure cooker device that contained shrapnel. He also discussed the use of a machete or Samurai sword as an alternative to a gun or explosive.

The indictment also says he claimed to carry a knife in case he was stopped by law enforcement and that he slept with a machete under his pillow in case his house was ever raided.

In early November Damlarkaya unknowingly told FBi agents “if I buy a gun or supplies for a bomb, they [presumably law enforcement] will heat up pressure [j]ust like a few months ago when I was trying an operation but they found out.”

The indictment also alleges that Damlarkaya attempted to get to Syria on two other occasions, but failed.

If convicted Damlarkaya faces a possible 20-year-maximum term of imprisonment.