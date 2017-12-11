× HPD: Three arrested for kidnapping man who borrowed 20k to buy drugs and deal falls through

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department have arrested three men in connection to a kidnapping after a drug deal did not go according to plan.

According to police, Edwin Cotton, borrowed a total of $20,000 from Jamhal Davis, 30, JeCorey Harris, 26, and Matthew Jones, 27, to buy drugs.

For unknown reasons Cotton used the money and when asked to return it he could only provide $7k. In an effort to recoup their funds the men kidnapped Cotton and forced him to rent a room at the Scottish Inn located at 3331 Antoine Dr. Two of the 3 men stayed in the room with Cotton, while the 3rd man stayed in the car.

Cotton was told to call his brother to bring the rest of the money. Cotton’s brother immediately called police and informed them of his brother’s whereabouts.

Police arrived at the location around 11 p.m. and arrested all three men, who have been charged with aggravated kidnapping.