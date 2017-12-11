× ‘I was just trying to scare him’: Woman arrested after firing gun at boyfriend, police say

HOUSTON—A woman has been charged with firing a gun in a metroplitan area after shooting a gun at her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

According to police, Katrina Hypolite, 45, was at her residence Sunday in the 8900 block of Dandy Street around 1:20 a.m. when her and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation.

Hypolite went into her bedroom leaving her boyfriend in the living room. The man eventually made his way to the bedroom where Hypolite fired the gun towards the closet.

Hypolite told police that she only intended to scare her boyfriend.