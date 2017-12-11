× HPD: Woman found dead on side of road in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department are investigating the death of a woman found naked on the side of a road Monday.

According to officers, they received a person down call around 1:45 a.m. inside the 9800 block of Brooklet Drive.

“She did have tattoos, including one with the words “Black Candy” on her outer left ankle,” said HPD Homicide Division Sergeant B. Olive.

The identity of the female and her cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the female’s identity or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.