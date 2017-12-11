× Lock down lifted for two Sheldon ISD campuses; search for suspect ended

SHELDON, Texas— Two Sheldon ISD campuses are no longer under lockdown after local law enforcement were able to peacefully handle a SWAT situation Monday morning in a nearby neighborhood, district officials confirmed.

Cravens Early Childhood Academy and Monahan Elmentary went into lockdown statuses from 11:50 a.m. to 1:33 p.m. while officers with the Harris County sheriff’s Office and constable’s office searched for an armed man.

The suspect was reported to be in the 8700 block of Deep Valley Drive, deputies said.

At no time were any children or staff members in danger, district officials said.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences you might have encountered, but the overall safety and security of our students and staff continue to be the district’s top priorities,” the district officials said in a statement.