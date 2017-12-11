× NFL and NFLPA launch investigation into concussion protocol surrounding Tom Savage injury

HOUSTON – The NFL and NFL Players Association have launched an investigation into how the concussion protocol was followed in dealing with Tom Savage’s injury in Sunday’s Texans game against the 49ers.

During the second quarter, the Texans quarterback was hit hard in the end zone. Medical staff checked Savage for a concussion but cleared him to play and allowed Savage to play the next series for the Texans.

Following that series, the medical team evaluated Savage again and ruled him out of the rest of the game due to a concussion.

On Monday, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said if he’d seen the video of Savage’s hit, he wouldn’t have allowed the quarterback to keep playing.

“With benefit of seeing the video, obviously from my standpoint, the care for the player, I would’ve never let that player back in the game,” O’Brien said. “I don’t have benefit of the video. I did not see anything.”

O’Brien’s full explanation is in the video above. As for the Texans next game against Jacksonville, O’Brien expects T.J. Yates to start at quarterback.

