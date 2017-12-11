× NYPD: Explosion reported in Manhattan subway; several trains bypassing Times Square, Port Authority

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There has been “some type of explosion” in a Manhattan subway, according to police. There are so far no reports of injuries.

A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel, sources said. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

Numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority, the MTA says.

The A, C and E trains are being evacuated, according to police.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

This is a developing story.