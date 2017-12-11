NYPD: Explosion reported in Manhattan subway; several trains bypassing Times Square, Port Authority
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There has been “some type of explosion” in a Manhattan subway, according to police. There are so far no reports of injuries.
A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel, sources said. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”
Numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority, the MTA says.
The A, C and E trains are being evacuated, according to police.
This is a developing story.