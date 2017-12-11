Pit bull attacks, kills 77-year-old suburban Illinois woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALSIP, Ill. – Police shot and killed a pit bull that mauled a 77-year-old woman to death in the yard of a suburban Illinois home Monday afternoon, according to WGN.

Officers responded to Komensky Ave and 116th St in Alsip after a young man walking his dog saw the attack and called police.

When they arrived, police say the dog was still aggressive and they were forced to shoot it. Officers tried to give the woman first aid but it was too late. Police said the woman lived at that address and that the 6-year-old pit bull was a pet in the home.

"It was pretty horrific," Alsip Deputy Chief Shawn Schuldt told Alsip Patch. "If I go through the rest of my career without seeing something like this, that would be a good thing. I feel extremely bad for the family and we offer them our condolences."

Schuldt said the dog appeared well cared for and that the department had never received any prior calls from residents or neighbors reporting the animal behaving aggressively.

No word yet if anyone else was at the home when the attack happened.