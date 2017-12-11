TeamKeaton: Boy’s viral video raises bullying awareness, athletes step up to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, TN -- It's a viral video that'll probably make anybody with a heart shed a tear or two. In the video, Keaton Jones explains what a normal day at middle school is like for him.

"Why do they bully?" Keaton questions. "What's the point of it? How do you get joy out of taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them?"

According to his mom's Facebook post, Keaton asked her to record the video after she picked him up early from school. She says that day, Keaton was afraid to go to lunch.

"What did they say to you?" his mom asks Keaton.

"They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends," Keaton answers.

Keaton also goes on to explain how kids pour milk on him at lunch.

Since the video has been posted, it has been shared over 300,000 times. Some people are even willing to catch a flight or drive to the Tennessee-area school to handle Keaton's bullies.

We're talking HUGE dudes, like Tennesee Titans' tight-end Delanie Walker and his teammates. After getting word of Keaton's situation, they invited him and his fam to a game and made these allegiances to help stop bullying.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

I need someone to connect me with this child's family, please. I've been told he is from Knoxville. Mr. Lewan is against bullying and willing to provide his services as a bodyguard. Do your thing, Twitter! Connect us. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/OkrQP0UTqe — Nate Bain (@natebain) December 9, 2017

The love isn't stopping there.

Players from the University of Tennessee says they'll be visiting Keaton at school next week.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Even ex- Mavs player Chandler Parsons, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies tweeted his support!