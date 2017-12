Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Get ready to have some fun, there is plenty of acts to check out with this Week in Music!

Dec. 14 - Dec. 17

Houston Ballet's "The Nutcracker" at Smart Financial Centre

Dec. 14

Gucci Mane at Revention Music Center

Dec. 15

Turnpike Troubadours at House of Blues

Dead Kennedys at White Oak Music Hall