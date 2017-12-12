Alabama’s controversial Senate race is nearly over, but too close to predict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - There's more sour than sweet at home in Alabama these days as one of the state's most unpredictable elections nears the end. The Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

During the last day of campaigning, each candidate spoke directly to his voters. "It is time that we put our decency, our state before political party," said Jones.

Moore said, "I'm going to tell you, if you don't believe in my character, don't vote for me."

Moore denies allegations from multiple women of inappropriate sexual behavior when they were teens and he was in his 30's.

President Donald Trump and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, are backing Moore, but Alabama's highest-ranking Republican , Senator Richard Shelby, is not.

"The state of Alabama deserves better," Shelby said.

Jones has the former president on his side. In a robocall, Barack Obama urged voters to cast their ballots saying, "This one's serious. You can't sit it out."

Alabama native and retired NBA great, Charles Barkley, is keeping up with Jones, too. "At some point we have to draw a line in the sand and show we're not a bunch of damn idiots."

Ivanka Trump disagrees with daddy regarding the accused child molester. Last month, she told the Associated Press, "There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children."

During a final Moore rally, Bannon shot back at the first daughter, and other Republicans critical of Moore. "There is a special place in hell for Republicans who should know better."

Moore rode off on horseback after casting his vote.

