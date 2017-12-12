Baltimore thieves steal doors off woman’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE - Just call it a crime with a door of opportunity. Some thieves in Baltimore wanted just one thing from a poor lady's car.

"They just came, got what they wanted and were gone," the car's owner, Ann Carmody, shared.

Well, make that two things the thieves wanted since all the crooks took were two car doors off of Carmody's 2014 Toyota Camry.

"They broke the driver's side window, reached in and opened the hood," Carmody described. "And then disconnected the battery cable right away so no alarm would go off and the electric would be dead to the door."

Definitely sounds like the work of a pro.

"The doors are such a big item, and you have to be strong enough," body shop owner David Scherr explained. "They can do it pretty fast. There's five bolts that hold a door open. There's a wire harness in the back of the door. You cut that, you pop off the five bolts, and the actual door will come off the vehicle."

It may sound like a lot to deal with, but some mechanics say the parts can be worth more than the entire car!

"A lot of times you see a lot of things taken out," Scherr continued. "Most times they break open the car door, and they take things that are inside of the vehicle, usually."

But not in this case.

"I have to admit it was a professional job," Carmody declared. "There's not a scratch on the car, not a mark anywhere. None of the hinges that the door attaches to are bent. I mean, they knew what they were doing."

And now we all know: even locking your doors doesn't keep them safe!