Behold! The great red crab migration down under!

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, Australia - `Tis the season to be crabby. Fah la la la la, la, la, la, la!

Speaking of being a little crabby during the holidays, there are millions of red crabs migrating across Christmas Island, right now. It happens every year down under!

The incredible natural event lasts two weeks and does wonders for tourism. But this year, the crabs are being followed by Google!

A Parks Australia ranger is using Google's street view trekker to capture the migration. As the crabs reach the ocean to lay their eggs, the view trekker will be around for the big finish. We should all be able to experience this annual experience early next year.

So - - - - - - - have yourself a crabby little Christmas!

And just in case you're a little crustacean phobic, according to the tourism board, there are around 50 million crabs on Christmas Island where crab-safety is a top priority. The local government gives the red crabs the right-of-way by closing roads and designating areas to ensure safe passage.

After all, nobody wants any cracked crab!

