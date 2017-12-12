City of Houston, METRO exploring new homeless safe space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The City of Houston, the Houston Recovery Center and METRO are looking to convert a METRO property into a small, temporary, outdoor, safe space for homeless individuals.

"I think putting a facility in, because right now me and my husband are living underneath a bridge would be a great idea," said Stephanie Roller, who has been homeless and living under the bridge near Commerce Street with her husband for the last four months.

The long term goal is finding permanent housing options.

"Hot showers or a bath would be nice," said Roller. " I've never been homeless before in my entire life, but I am now homeless, I have health issues and I'm trying to get housing and disability."

The temporary shelter would be in part of a METRO bus depot at McKee street providing 24-hour security, supportive services and professional management.

METRO will vote Thursday on whether it will allow the city to use the space.