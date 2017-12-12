× Duo arrested, accused of stealing Christmas gifts from Tomball woman’s front porch

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman are facing charges after they were accused of stealing Christmas presents from a woman’s front porch in the Tomball area, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Beth Butzke, 35, and John Robert Nalbach, 39, were taken into custody after officers responded to a theft reported in the 12600 block of New Hampton Drive on Dec. 9.

The victim told officers the packages contained Christmas gifts that she had ordered online for her family, deputies said. Investigators found the suspects and recovered the stolen items, which were returned to the resident.

Butzke is being held on a $1,000 bond. She is charged with felony theft with two prior convictions.

Nalbach is being held on a $500 bond. He is charged with class B theft.