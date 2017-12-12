Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Tween Toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's the most wonderful time of the year. But let's be real shopping for tweens can be difficult. Not now thanks to Maggie's Holiday Gift Wrap-Up.

Dino Pet

What kid doesn't want a pet dinosaur. Check out the Dino Pet by biopop. It's basically a mini aquarium. You put Dinoflagellates from the ocean into it. It then uses sun, water and dino food to grow and glows blue at night. You can order on bipop.com for $59.95

Polaroid PL2800 Camera Drone

The Polaroid PL800 drone is just right for the thrill seeker in you. You can fly up to 164 feet for p to 7 minutes. It also has a built in Wi-Fi camera so you can live stream videos and photos to your smartphone and/or tablet!

Available at Target, Amazon, and Brookstone for $139.99

Rollors

Here's something the entire family will love, Rollors.

Offering a twist on traditional lawn sports, Rollors is the perfect combination of Bocci Ball and Horseshoes that can be played on any flat surface.

Each game is packed in a sleek and convenient carrying case and you can customize them

Rollors is available in retailers nationwide including Dick's Sporting Goods, Sports Authority, Cabelas, Amazon, Wayfair, and specialty boutiques. Retail: $49.95

Note: Maggie's Holiday Sweater is ctsy of Francescas.