La Porte man arrested after crash investigators identify him as federal fugitive, police say

LA PORTE, Texas — La Porte police has arrested a car crash witness after an investigation revealed the suspect was on the run from the federal government, the department announced Tuesday.

Benjamin Scott Cray, 39, was wanted for an alleged probation violation relating to the smuggling of undocumented immigrants.

The suspect successfully evaded federal authorities until being involved in a crash on Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of N. P Street in La Porte, police said. Cray and a second person were walking along the wrong side of the road in dark clothing when the other person was struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle, according to investigators.

Cray reportedly left the scene before police could arrive.

Meanwhile, the other person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver wasn’t charged.

During an investigation, officers learned the Cray left the scene because the police had been called. This prompted officers to search for Cray, and he was found just several blocks from his residence.

The suspect initially gave officers a fake name and birth date, but after further investigation, Cray’s real name and birth date were obtained.

He was checked through the National Crime Information Center database, revealing a felony federal warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has charged Cray with failure to identify, fugitive from justice.

Cray is being held at the Harris County Jail until being transferred to federal authorities, the La Porte Police Department said.