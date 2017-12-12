Make your holiday party more ‘Merry and Bright’ with these sparkling cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Time to toast and spread spread that holiday cheer! And why not make your holiday party more "Merry and Bright" with some sparkling cocktails?

One of our favorite mixologist experts, Duane Fernandez, joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to shake things up.

Starting with the 411 on bubbles!

Fernandez then shared the perfect sparkling wine cocktail, the Golden Sbagliato.

Golden Sbagliato

Created by Naren Young, Dante NYC

1 oz. Riserva Speciale Bitter

1 oz. Rosso

Prosecco

Gold Flecks

In a wine glass, add Riserva Speciale Bitter, Rosso vermouth and ice. Top with prosecco and stir gently to combine. Garnish with gold flecks.

Remember always drink responsibly! Cheers to the holidays!