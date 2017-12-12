Non-profit organization gives away free Christmas trees to Harvey survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARANSAS PASS, Texas— Near Corpus Christi, Hurricane Harvey caused devastation and, although the residents survived, their most valuable possessions did not.

How can you have Christmas without a tree? Thanks to the San Antonio non profit Chow Train, Harvey victims won't have to answer that question.

"It's amazing that they have really gone out of their way," said Margaret Montemayor.

Chow Train and Aransas Police Department gave away nearly 100 trees with all the trimmings.

"Oh, thank God, thank God, thank God!" Rosa Villanueva said.

Villanueva has three grandkids and, with the holiday so close, they prayed for a Christmas miracle.

