Sugar Creek drainage improvements now complete, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land officials announced Tuesday morning the completion of its drainage improvement project within the Sugar Creek golf course and Longview Drive. The project consisted of drainage and waterline improvements, along with full pavement restoration.

The project is a result of the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP DR1504) after a comprehensive drainage study conducted in 2013. However, construction began in June 2016 through cooperation with the Sugar Creek County Club and Sugar Creek residents.

Officials said the goal of the project was to alleviate the severe street ponding along Longview Drive and accommodate future improvements planned for other areas along Longview Drive and Broadmoor Drive.

The city reports the improvements and community partnerships save taxpayers millions of dollars while directly improving the quality of life and safety of residents.

During the significant rainfall of Hurricane Harvey, the new drainage system performed as expected, protecting the area in the Sugar Creek community from extreme flooding.