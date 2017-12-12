Texans rookies help kids go on a shopping spree; D.J. Reader delivers toys for foster children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Texans rookie class hosted 14 kids from the Houston Texans YMCA and Boys & Girls Club for a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors on Tuesday.

"It's really important for people to have the opportunity to get the things that they want, being with the kids is important," Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham said.

In addition to getting $200 to spend, each kid was surprised with a free bike and helmet.

At DePelchin Children's Center, Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader teamed up with Mattress Firm to help deliver toys for foster kids. Houston-area Mattress Firm locations are hosting a toy drive that continues through Dec. 17.

"It's the holiday spirit," Reader said. "Everybody's got to share love. You try to share it all the time, but it's definitely good to share it around the holidays. It's the season for giving."

"We strive to focus on foster kids," said G'nai Blakemore, Mattress Firm senior manager of public relations. "They have a lot of transitional periods in their life. We really want to make sure they have a memorable holiday season, and to do that we want to give them toys and make sure they have a happy Christmas morning."

