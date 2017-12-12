Top 10 most reported stolen vehicle makes in Houston for October 

Posted 11:15 AM, December 12, 2017, by

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has announced its listing of the top 10 makes of vehicles reported stolen to the department during the month of October 2017.

1. Chevrolet Trucks 158
2. Ford Trucks 151
3. GMC Trucks 45
4. Ford Cars 41
Toyota Cars 41
5. Chevrolet Cars 37
6. Dodge Trucks 31
7. Nissan Cars 29
8. Honda Cars 25
9. Jeep Trucks 17
Nissan Trucks 17
Toyota Trucks 17
10. Buick Cars 10
Dodge Cars 10