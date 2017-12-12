Top 10 most reported stolen vehicle makes in Houston for October
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has announced its listing of the top 10 makes of vehicles reported stolen to the department during the month of October 2017.
|1.
|Chevrolet Trucks
|158
|2.
|Ford Trucks
|151
|3.
|GMC Trucks
|45
|4.
|Ford Cars
|41
|Toyota Cars
|41
|5.
|Chevrolet Cars
|37
|6.
|Dodge Trucks
|31
|7.
|Nissan Cars
|29
|8.
|Honda Cars
|25
|9.
|Jeep Trucks
|17
|Nissan Trucks
|17
|Toyota Trucks
|17
|10.
|Buick Cars
|10
|Dodge Cars
|10