Two men with 'large amount' of pot, cash and loaded handgun arrested in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are behind bars after officers found “a large amount of marijuana” and other suspicious items during a traffic stop in the Spring area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Taylor Blake Tobias, 24, and Cameron Morris, 19, were arrested Monday in the 3300 block of La Mer Lane.

While inspecting the suspects’ vehicle, constable deputies found the drug along with a loaded handgun and cash. The men then were booked into the Harris County Jail.

Both men are charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and marijuana possession.

Tobias is being held on a $1,000 bond. Meanwhile, no bond was set for Morris.