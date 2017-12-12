× Volunteers join Equusearch as search for missing 11-year-old continues

HOUSTON — Texas Equusearch sent crews out Tuesday to search for an 11-year-old boy who went missing from his home Sunday.

Sincere Mobbs was last seen in the 5900 block of Southtown Street wearing a gold shirt, dark green pants and maroon shoes.

Sincere’s mother Antonia King posted to Facebook asking for volunteers to help search for her missing son.

“If there is anybody in the Houston area willing to come out with us to search for my son let me know please we need as many people as we can get,” said King.

Those who would like to aid in the search are asked to meet at the watch command post at 610 and Martin Luther King Boulevard in southeast Houston. The family is asking for volunteers who are capable of searching on foot and with ATVs. The search coordinator, Frank Black, can be reached at (713) 301-6813.

Anyone with information regarding Sincere’s disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.