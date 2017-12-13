× 15-year-old shooting victim found dead in Gulfton area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the alleged gunman who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in the Gulfton, area.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the Napolean Square Apartments on Gulfton Drive at Rampart Street. When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The teen was an apartment resident.

As of now, investigators have little to go on with no motive or witnesses.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).