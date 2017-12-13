6-year-old Colorado girl dies in tragic playground accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. - A Colorado community is rallying around the family of a 6-year-old girl after her accidental death at a playground earlier this month, according to KDVR.

Brooklyn Thill was playing on swings meant for children with disabilities after school got out on Dec. 5 when she somehow became entangled in the straps, which wrapped around her neck.

Her family is struggling to cope with their loss, so on Tuesday, students and teachers at Brooklyn's school, S. Christa McAullife Stem Academy, joined other communities members to hold "Pink Princess Day" in the girl's memory.

"It was a sea of pink. There were pink socks, pink bow ties, pink jackets, pink backpacks, princess dresses," said Jamie Mould, a parent of one of Brooklyn's first-grade classmates. "She was a friend of my daughter's and it hits really close to home."

A makeshift memorial now decorates the fence at S. Christa McAullife Stem Academy.

Nathan Thill is Brooklyn's father. His co-workers at the downtown Greeley post office also participated in Pink Princess Day.

"In a way they are our family. We come together as a unit when things happen. We're all in pink, so that's just the way you do it, you support in any way you can," said Tereasa Clarkson, a postal carrier.

The Thill family said the support from the community means the world to them as they try to cope with the unexpected loss of their daughter.

"She was my dream come true. She was perfect. She was my girlie girl," said Natalie Thill, Brooklyn's mother.

"It meant the world to us. It would have meant the world to Brooklyn," Nathan Thill said.

The Thills said their daughter loved pink, purple, unicorns and princesses.

"Our hearts are broken and that will never change, but all the love we feel from the kids and from their parents and the teachers, there's just no explaining," Natalie Thill said.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Journey Christian Church in Greeley.

Brooklyn had to be flown to Children's Hospital Colorado before her death, so her family is struggling to pay some medical expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.