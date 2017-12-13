Climate Change made rain and flooding from Harvey worse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Researchers from "World Weather Attribution" believe atmospheric changes caused the Harvey rain to be three times more likely to happen and fifteen percent more intense.

"Climate change did contribute at some level, to what happened with Hurricane Harvey to Houston, I think it's a combination that we have more water vapor content, more moisture in the air, and it stalling," said Aaron Wilkens of Wilkens Weather.

Harvey pounded rain on the city for four days leaving many Houstonians homeless.

"If this was a normal hurricane that went to shore and dissipated, we're not getting 50 inches of rain, it went, it stalled and fed it all in and it was like nothing houston's ever seen before," said Wilkens.

As our world continues to warm by climate change our air temperature will continue to warm and hold more moisture which causes more water vapor in the air that turn into rain.

Other changes like upper level winds and sea level rise also contributes to increased flooding.

"I think we need to as a city adapt to how we deal with flooding," said Wilkens.

As global warming gets more intense, let's hope we can prepare because no doubt big time storms will be back, sometime, in the bayou city.