HOUSTON—The old saying familiarity breeds contempt is beginning to spill over into the social media realm.

Think about it, have you had to unfriend people since the Hilary-Trump election?

In fear of losing friends many are choosing to not post or tweet for fear of what their friends might think.

Maybe the better we know people the more likely we are to find fault with them.

If your Facebook friends have started to decrease maybe you should take a look at your timeline and make some adjustments.