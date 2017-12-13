× Driver, passenger walk nearly a mile after surviving traumatic rollover in Fulshear, deputies say

FULSHEAR, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether alcohol was involved in a traumatic rollover crash Tuesday night, during which two people emerged with only minor injuries.

A driver and a single passenger were speeding northbound down FM 529 when the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m., deputies said.

According to investigators, the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and went off road. The vehicle reportedly hit a fence and trees before flipping upside down, sliding and then coming to a stop against a tree.

The two occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and walked down the road for about a mile before getting help.

The occupants were treated for their injuries.

No other cars were involved, deputies said.

