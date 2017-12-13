× Elderly woman with Alzheimer’s symptoms reported missing in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A woman with light Alzheimer’s symptoms has been reported missing in the southwest Houston area.

Delores Robinson, 76, was last seen Tuesday around 3 p.m. at the Smart Financial Credit Union in the 4600 block of the Southwest Freeway near Newcastle.

Investigators said she may be driving a tan 2007 Toyota Camry with Texas licence plate DKM9520.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, officers said.

If anyone has seen Robinson, please call the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.