× Fake police officer arrested in Tomball area, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office has arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer in the Tomball area.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive on Dec. 10. Witnesses told police a man was identifying himself as a police officer to residents using a passport.

When deputies arrived, they found the man allegedly walking house to to house and knocking on doors.

The suspect was later identified as Lance McClendon, 22.

He was arrested and charged with impersonation of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

McClendon was booked into the Harris County jail. His bond was set at $5,000.