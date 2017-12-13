Harvey-impacted family gets huge gift for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas - Just in time for the holiday season, one family got a really big gift Tuesday - right when they needed it most.

The Rashed family lost their car in Hurricane Harvey. Bahiyyah Rashed, a single mother, works at Harris County Department of Education's Head Start program to support her two sons, Daveon and Deon. She's also taken in her niece, Kelsi.

For 19 years, Lee and Leila Bates at Bates Custom & Collision Repair have partnered with Head Start to donate fully-refurbished vehicles to Head Start employees and the parents struggling to make ends meet, and doing their best to provide a meaningful education for their children.

And this year, while they realize thousands in the community are still suffering after Harvey, Lee said, “We're trying to make a difference to one, and if everybody can make a difference to one, you can take care of a whole lot of people.”

And those beautiful wheels weren't the only set the family drove away with. Packed in the trunk were gifts for the kids, including skateboards and a scooter.

“I didn't know there was anything in the trunk, but they didn't know anything at all. They just know they missed school today and they was excited. It just means so much to me, it's just a blessing,” said Rashed.

“To see the kids and their reaction to the presents, the community has really come out on this. They'll get a full Christmas. That's really the thing that just warms your heart,” Bates said.