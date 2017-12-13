× HCCO: Woman and man identified as suspects in NW Harris County burglary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — After months of investigating, a man and woman have been identified as suspects in a northwest Harris County burglary, constable deputies confirmed. The suspects remain on the run from law enforcement.

Marlon Jefferson, 31, and Ebony Dibble, 26, are charged with felony burglary of a habitation.

They are accused of breaking into a structure in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard in October.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office was able to identify the suspects using surveillance video, a photo lineup and witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call HCCO dispatch at 281-376-3472 or local authorities.