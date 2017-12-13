Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Pawfect presents for dog lovers

HOUSTON -- It's the most wonderful time of the year and I have the pawfect gift for all the dog lovers and their furry friends.
Tired of tying knots or getting your dog all tangled up when enjoying Htown patios? No problem thanks to the CLIC Leash. One "CLIC" ties your dog to a table or chair.
Here's something to wag your tail over, BARKBOX!
BarkBox is a monthly surprise of dog toys, treats, and goodies. It costs $20 each month and Every BarkBox has at least 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew, curated from each month's unique themed collection.
Note: Maggie's sweat ctsy of Tipsy Elves.