Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Pawfect presents for dog lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's the most wonderful time of the year and I have the pawfect gift for all the dog lovers and their furry friends.

HIGH5DOGS: CLIC LEASH

Tired of tying knots or getting your dog all tangled up when enjoying Htown patios? No problem thanks to the CLIC Leash. One "CLIC" ties your dog to a table or chair.

BARKBOX

Here's something to wag your tail over, BARKBOX!

BarkBox is a monthly surprise of dog toys, treats, and goodies. It costs $20 each month and Every BarkBox has at least 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew, curated from each month's unique themed collection.

Note: Maggie's sweat ctsy of Tipsy Elves.