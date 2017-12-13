× HPD: Drive-by shooting leaves one teen dead, another critically injured in south Houston

HOUSTON — At least one teen was killed and another was critically injured after a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the south Houston area.

Houston police responded around midnight to a double shooting at the Sir John Apartments on Madrid Street at Yellowstone Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, a gray SUV was seen pulling up to the apartment before someone inside the vehicle started firing at the teens.

The victims were taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the boy died and the girl remains in critical condition.

As of yet, the alleged gun and the suspected vehicle have not been identified.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).