James Corden and wife welcome third child

Posted 11:56 AM, December 13, 2017, by

James Corden and Julia Carey arrive for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) — James Corden had a good reason for missing Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show.”

The talk-show host was with his wife, Julia Carey, as she gave birth to their third child, a girl.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world,” Corden tweeted. “Both she and her mother are doing great.”

He thanked singer Harry Styles, who agreed to fill in as host with only a few hours’ notice.

Corden and Carey, who married in 2012, are already the parents of son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3.

Related stories