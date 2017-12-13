× Richmond man, who went to meet car buyer, found stabbed to death in dumpster

HOUSTON — Houston police have discovered the body of a man reported missing after leaving his Richmond home to meet a potential car buyer nearly two days prior, the department confirmed.

Investigators said Altaf Hussain Malik, 43, was stabbed to death and then thrown into a dumpster inside an apartment complex at 3019 Truxillo Street. On Dec. 7, the victim was found by a resident taking out the trash at around 11:10 p.m.

The victim’s family had reported him missing to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office after he left his home on Dec. 5.

Investigators believe Malik went to the area of Bellaire Boulevard and State Highway 6 to sell his 2009 blue Audi A8 with Texas license plates HZX9910.

Detectives from the FCSO and HPD are working together in this investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS, the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Fort Bend County at 281-342-TIPS.