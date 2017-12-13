Sky High spreads holiday cheer to pediatric cancer patients, plus $2.3 million donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The local non-profit, Sky High is truly made up of a group of angel volunteers working to fight childhood cancer. And leading the pack is CEO and president, Brittany Hebert.

Hebert and Sky High volunteers are spreading holiday cheer by throwing a surprise holiday carnival for pediatric cancer patients at Texas Children's Hospital.

Not only are they spreading cheer but Sky High is spreading money towards "fighting the good fight". This year Sky High is donating $2.3 million to help pediatric cancer.To think just 10 years ago when Hebert founded the non-profit they raised $50,000.

For more on Sky High and how you can give the gift of fighting childhood cancer, click here.