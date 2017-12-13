× Up to 8 masked men steal ATM from Courtyard Marriott in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Investigators are searching for at least five theft suspects after a hotel was targeted early Wednesday in the Westchase area, the Houston Police Department said.

Police responded around midnight to the Courtyard Marriott at 9900 Westheimer Road after a call from the manager. The employee claims five to eight masked men walked into the hotel and grabbed its ATM, officer said.

“The ATM was not bolted down, so it made it easier for them to steal it,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Based on the description, it’s possible the suspects could be linked to a theft at another Marriott a few days prior, the lieutenant said.

The men then jumped into a white SUV with the stolen ATM and drove off, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).