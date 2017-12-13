WATCH LIVE: Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announce opioid distributor lawsuit

HOUSTON—Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a news conference Wednesday to announce that they will be filing a laws against pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals who they feel are responsible for the opioid epidemic.

Ryan is adamant that the drug manufacturers, distributors, doctors and a pharmacist should be held responsible for their roles. Ryan says these manufacturers cost Harris County residents their health and even their lives and taxpayers millions in healthcare and law enforcement.