17-year-old ‘whiz kid’ engineer graduates from University of Houston

HOUSTON -- It's graduation time for one teenager and we're not talking about high school. Nicholas Xiong started studying engineering at the University of Houston when he was only 13 years old.

"I feel great, I'm on cloud nine," said the 17-year-old graduate.

The first person in his family to graduate from a major college, Xiong is earning a mechanical engineering degree as the youngest graduate in his class.

"I'm just really grateful for my time here and the opportunity to be graduating with all of my friends," said Xiong.

While he celebrates today, his journey has its challenges.

"It was a really rough transition," said Xiong.

"I was home schooled for a while and working in a group environment was something I really haven't had a chance to do."

Now a brand new UH grad, Xiong has already accepted a job offer from Williams Companies, one of the largest energy firms in North America.