3 Marriott hotels targeted in 3 days as string of Houston ATM robberies continues

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department believes the robbery suspects that visited two local Marriott hotels in the last few days hit their third target early Thursday.

It was the same situation, again.

Investigators said at least five masked men entered the Marriott hotel on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Bush Intercontinental Airport around 1:15 a.m. The men moved quickly; stormed the hotel lobby, grabbed the unsecured ATM machine and then tossed it into the trunk of a white and silver, or possibly white and blue, Dodge Magnum.

A hotel valet tried to confront the suspects before they escaped, but one of the men pulled a machete from his belt. Police said the employee backed down, and the alleged robbers took off with a Nissan following behind them.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said it’s possible the Nissan was taken in a carjacking earlier that night. The department confirmed it’s the third Marriott hotel robbery within the last three days.

On Tuesday, police responded to a Marriott in the Galleria, where eight masked men stole an unbolted ATM. Officers also responded to the Courtyard Marriott in southwest Houston on Wednesday for an almost identical incident.

“The ATM was not bolted down, so it made it easier for them to steal it,” Crowson said Wednesday morning. He mentioned the same detail after all three robberies.