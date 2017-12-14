$30 million securities, wires fraud scheme results in arrest of 62-year-old Houston suspect

HOUSTON — The FBI has arrested a Houston man after he was charged for his alleged role in a securities and wire fraud scheme involving more than $30 million, U.S. officials said.

Ray Charles Davis, 62, was hit was a 21-count indictment on Dec. 7.

Investigators said the scheme involved defrauding investors in Behavioral Recognition Systems Inc. by making false and misleading statements to investors in order to fraudulently induce them to purchase shares of BRS. He also unlawfully embezzled money from BRS, according to the charges.

Davis allegedly made false statements to investors regarding his salary, how the proceeds of their investments would be used and the financial condition of BRS.

Prosecutors said Davis defrauded investors out of a total of $32 million and unlawfully embezzled more than $11 million from BRS during the scheme, according to the indictment.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the securities fraud charge as well as each of the 20 counts of wire fraud. The charges also carry a possible $250,000 maximum fine.