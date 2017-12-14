Teacher calls for security changes after being raped by inmate in Texas prison classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWAY, TX - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is conducting an internal review of security procedures after a teacher was raped by an inmate at the Ferguson Unit in Midway. Nicole Truelove says she had only been working at the facility for a few days when it happened.

"I sat at my desk and reached out to pull my door closed and Xavier Johnson was hiding behind my door," said Truelove. "Xavier Johnson then began sexually assaulting me, at the same time he threatened myself and my children."

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says correctional officers are assigned to classrooms and there were three assigned to the education unit on the day of the incident. However, Truelove says they were nowhere to be found. "The correctional officers assigned to the education unit left the educational unit while the trustee inmate released all the classes, leaving not only myself, but four other teachers along in the educational center with all the inmates.

Truelove is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to ensure that changes are made to protect teachers who work in Texas prisons. "Someone is responsible for not protecting me," said Truelove. "I will not go away until responsibility is shown."