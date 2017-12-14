Baby for sale on Craig’s List; is this a joke?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. - Today, you can sell just about anything on Craig's List. But, a baby?

A Colorado man posted an ad that reads "Healthy white baby for sale. Cheap."

Is this for real???

Chris Small's neighbor said, "If I would have seen that on Craig's List, I would have called the cops."

The ad also said, "Works fine, but leaks out of his eyes occasionally." No telling whether Small got any offers for his infant son, he was only asking $2,500 (we assume diapers were included). A real bargain!

"My baby was crying this morning, and I was joking with my girlfriend," said Small. "I thought it would be funny to post it on Craig's List and send a picture saying this kid's crying too much I'm gonna sell the baby."

Small insists it was a joke and, apparently, his girlfriend knew it. But not everyone was laughing.

"I apologize for any public outcry. He's not for sale. He's definitely mine and I'm keeping him. I love him."

Man! He has an odd way of showing it!

