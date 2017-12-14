Hair-tastic! Dream about grandmother leads Houston woman to create innovative, healthy hair weave product

HOUSTON — “It’s a game changer for the hair industry,” Michalyn Porter emphatically told comedian, talk show host and entertainer Steve Harvey, and she is right, especially for those extension-rocking women who love to change up their looks.

Anyone who wears hair weaves and extensions knows how long it takes to fully dry their hair, especially at the roots, and sometimes there is still dampness that can linger on for days. That can lead to a dangerous situation.

Not properly drying hair after shampooing a weave can create a nirvana for mold spores to grow in the confined hair. As the mold grows, it enters the hair shaft and can cause permanent damage, including folliculitis and alopecia.

A Houston woman came up with a way to prevent that from happening.

A few years ago, what was supposed to be an enjoyable cruise, turned into a nightmare for Porter. She got an expensive hair weave for easy maintenance during her trip, but after going down a water slide with her daughter, her hair became drenched. Her roots could not properly dry and she was stuck with a wet head, to say the least, and was forced to attend a public dinner that night with a towel wrapped around her head.

Sure, there were hairdryers with attached combs, brushes and diffusers, but none of them could get to the “root” of Porter’s problem and dry the hair confined under her weave.

What happened next was a family affair.

After complaining to her husband about the issue, he suggested that she invent the product she needed.

Her grandmother took the wheels after that and — literally — came to her that night in a dream.

“I was with my grandmother and she handed me a cup looking object that had straws with holes atttached. She told me to put the object on the end of my blow dryer. Then I woke up. I grabbed a cocktail napkin by the bed and drew what I saw in my dream,” Porter explained.

The rest, as they say, is patent-protected history!

The Weave Dryer is the only hair blowdryer nozzle attachment designed to dry confined hair.

“The health of women who wear hair extensions is at stake,” Porter said. “This is a real issue. Many ladies suffer with molded hair in their hair extensions. I lost a section of my hair because I wasn’t drying my extensions properly.”

The Weave Dryer is not only for hair weave and extensions, it can be used to dry thick hair, dreadlocks, braids, twists and other natural hair styles.

Word got out about Porter’s much-needed product and she gained local and national attention describing her invention.

Now, there is only one question that Porter has to answer now from the excited people who discovered her product: “Where have you been all my life?”

Porter gave NewsFix a demonstration of the product. Check out the video for more details.

For more information, check out www.weavedryer.com.