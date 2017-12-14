× Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Gifts for the Glam Girl

HOUSTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And we have the perfect gifts for the glam girls in your life in today’s Holiday Gift Wrap-Up.

Smolder Cosmetics

Get your glow on with smolder cosmetics.

Mix & match to fit any skin tone with NEW Inner Goddess Highlighter palette. Created in collaboration with Insta queen @mua_nina, this perfect palette consists of three different glam-worthy shades. Headed to a holiday party? Mix and match the shades to fit any skin tone! You can use as highlighter, blush, even eye shadow.

Speaking of shadows….

Amaze the beauty lover in your family this Holiday season with Smolder Cosmetics` Loose Glam Dust. The Loose Glam Dust can be used as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, highlighter, and more! With over 20 shimmy pigments, this stocking stuffer is sure to brighten

Christmas morning. They also have a setting spray and Smolder Potion that you mix with loose powder to make liner or more metallic.

KUSSHI

Then this is something every glam girl needs, a good makeup bag! Well KUSSHI has the ultimate makeup bags.

One bag fits all

The travel makeup bag that can be used every day! With zippers on 3 sides, seeing all of your makeup has never been easier. Your cosmetics stay protected and easy to find. And did we mention that it’s washable?

The Organizer

Organize your makeup, bodycare products and brushes while protecting your brushes from bent bristles. The Organizer folds in half and snaps into the Makeup Bag or snap it into the Clutch Cover to bring your most important makeup items with you. Organization and protection at it’s best.

The Clutch Cover

Snap your Organizer into a Clutch Cover and quickly convert it to an on-the-go makeup clutch. Bring it as your evening clutch for a night on the town or toss it into your bag to keep your cosmetics and beauty products organized, protected and easy to access.

Superstar Nail Lacquer by Ariana Pierce ($12.00)

Treat a loved one to a beautiful manicure with Ariana Pierce`s Superstar Nail Lacquer! Perfect for the fashionista or vegan, this beautiful nail polish collection is vegan and toxin-free. Haute couture for your hands, this bold brand embraces the fashion and trends of Hollywood so you and your nails are always up to date on ‘what`s in’ at any moment.

LuMee Duo Winter Collection

Encompassing trendy seasonal shades that will surely be coveted and gifted all throughout the holiday season, the Winter Collection welcomes four limited-edition colors to the LuMee Duo lineup: Ice Grey, Ballet Slipper, Plum Noir and Crimson Red. Fully equipped with studio-quality front and back-facing LED lights, the LuMee Duo Limited Edition Winter Collection provides the best light for capturing this holiday season`s most memorable moments from both sides of the lens. Available for all iPhone 6,7 and 8 models.

Where to buy: Exclusively at LuMee.com