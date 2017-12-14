How a Grinch almost stole Christmas: Thief steals presents from car being donated to Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANNELVIEW, Texas- Who doesn't dream of getting an over-sized gift topped with a red bow? Only to have it taken by a Grinch?

Vanessa Zuniga and her son Nathan received a rehab car full of presents from Bates Collision Center in Channelview after their car was lost in Hurricane Harvey.

It's the 19th year and 34th car given away by the center through the Deserving Parent Award Program, but sadly, this happy day almost didn't happen. Somebody stole all the presents from a car that was supposed to be given away that morning.

So the shop staff and some of Santa’s Little Helpers sprung into action. And before you know it, the car was full again.

New keys for the mother and a new set of wheels for Nathan will help the family have a very happy holiday and a happy new year.

As for the Grinch? The event is under full investigation of the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.